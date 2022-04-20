12 Unidentified Men Attack Family, Force To Vacate Seats On Delhi-Haridwar Train

Muzaffarnagar: A family of three was attacked and forced to vacate their seats allegedly by a group of 12 unidentified men on-board Delhi-Haridwar passenger train near Baoli village, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint lodged by the family, the accused group attacked them over seats following which Javed, his wife Zuma Beghum and her sister Reshma had to deboard at the Baoli Railway Station on Sunday. The victims were on their wa y from Thana Bhawan to Loni, police said. Sukhpal Singh, SHO, Government Railway Police Baraut, said a search was on for the miscreants.