    Menu
    World

    12 terrorists killed, 5 hiding in a mosque in 30-hour military operation

    author-img
    The Hawk
    August29/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The operation, involving IDF combat engineers, paratroopers, and the Duvdevan special forces unit, included a firefight at a mosque in Tulkarm where five terrorists were killed, including leader Muhammad Jaber.

    Israeli Flag

    Tel Aviv: The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that 12 terrorists were killed, more than ten wanted terrorists were arrested, dozens of explosives were destroyed and weapons were confiscated in an anti-terrorist operation carried out with Border Police and the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) in Jenin and Tulkarm that lasted for 30 hours.
    The IDF units involved in the operation included combat engineers, paratroopers, and the Duvdevan special forces unit.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/at-least-9-killed-as-israel-begins-major-military-operation-in-west-bank 

    Five of the terrorists eliminated were hiding in a mosque in Tulkarm and were killed in a firefight. Among them was Muhammad Jaber - also known as "Abu Shahja'a" - the leader of terrorist activity in Nur Shams.
    Amid the operation, the Duvdevan fighters under the direction of the Shin Bet found with the use of a drone an explosives laboratory and an operations centre located inside a mosque.
    During the operation, one IDF soldier was moderately injured and another was lightly wounded. The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital and their families were informed.

    —ANI

    Categories :WorldTags :IDF Jenin Tulkarm anti-terror operation Duvdevan unit Shin Bet terrorist killed
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in