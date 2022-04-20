12 SIMI members get life sentence in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Jaipur district court on Tuesday declared 12 SIMI members as terrorists and sentenced them to life imprisonment while acquitting the 13th accused person.

All of them were engineering students and were accused of working for the terrorist organisation, Indian Mujahideen. They were arrested by the ATS in 2014.

While six of them are from Sikar, three are from Jodhpur, one each from Jaipur and Pali and one from Gaya in Bihar. The one who has been acquitted is a resident of Jodhpur.

The seven-year old case involves SIMI's sleeper cell in Rajasthan.

All the 13 persons were arrested on the basis of specific inputs from Jaipur, Sikar and other districts in 2014. They were accused of being connected to SIMI and giving shape to terrorist activities.

—IANS