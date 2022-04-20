12 new cases, tally reaches 267 in Taj city

Agra: Despite the continued lockdown, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Agra till late Monday night jumped to 267, with 12 new additions.

District magistrate P.N. Singh said 4,289 samples had been taken so far.

In neighbouring Firozabad, the tally stood at 56.

The break up in Agra is: 92 Tablighis, 80 from private Paras hospital, 26 health workers, 26 with foreign travel history, 24 from Fatehpur Sikri, 6 deaths and 18 others. Twenty-six patients have fully recovered.

The number of hot zones has gone up to 62. More areas were barricaded to prevent movement. The police registered 60 cases against violators of lockdown. The Subzi Mandi, which had been shut down after a couple of vegetable vendors tested positive, was sanitised and cleaned up. It is likely to open Tuesday.

Senior police officials warned that if people did not follow lockdown restrictions, there could be a further extension of lockdown after May 3.

Meanwhile, complaints relating to the supply of milk and vegetables flooded district headquarters at the Collectorate.

Officials said the milk supply chain would be restored soon. A list of milk outlets has been released. Milk and vegetable vendors from the rural hinterland will not be permitted to enter the city, as a precaution, district authorities clarified. Traffic on the three bridges on the Yamuna river had been restricted from Monday evening.--IANS