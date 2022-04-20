12 More Die In UP Rains, Toll Rises To 92; More Rains Likely Tomorrow

Lucknow: Twelve people have been killed and seven others injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 92, official sources said here today.

According to latest reports, three people were killed in Kanpur Dehat, two in Hathras and one each in Chitrakoot, Auraiya, Allahabad, Unnao, Amethi, Jaunpur and Fatehpur, they said.

"The toll since last week in such incidents has reached 92 while the total number of those injured is 91," the sources said.

In these incidents, 59 cattle lost their lives and over 600 houses were also damaged.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all the districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas to identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here.

Adityanath has also directed the officials to provide immediate financial and medical assistance to people severely affected by rains.

According to the meteorological department, the southwest monsoon is active over Uttar Pradesh and as a result moderate to heavy rains or thundershowers occurred at most places of the state.

Lucknow recorded 20 cm rainfall, Kanpur 19 cm, Fatehpur (Barabanki) 17 cm, Unnao 15 cm, Nawabganj (Barabanki) 15 cm, Kaiserganj (Bahraich) 14 cm, Safipur (Unnao) 14 cm, Dalmau (Raebareli) 12 cm, Chandradeep Ghat (Gorakhpur) 9 cm and 8 cm each in Hardoi, Ayodhya, Bindki (Fatehpur), Sirauli, Hamirpur and Agra.

The Met department has forecast rain or thundershowers at most places over east Uttar Pradesh and at many places in west Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.

According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) report, river Sharda is flowing above the danger mark in Palia Kalan (Lakhimpur) and Sharda Nagar (Kheri), while Ghaghara river is above the red mark at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki) and flowing near the danger mark at Ayodhya and Turtipar (Ballia).

River Ganga is rising in Fatehgarh, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Fafamau (Allahabad), Ghazipur and Ballia, while the Yamuna is rising in Agra and Banda, it said.

The report added river Gomti is rising in Sitapur and river Rapti is rising in Shravasti, Balrampur and Gorakhpur.

All schools in the state capital were closed today in view of heavy rain yesterday. The schools will reopen tomorrow, Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said. PTI