12 more COVID-19 cases reported from Agra, district tally reaches 104

Agra: Twelve more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 104, said Dr. Sudhir Singh, in charge of isolation ward at King George's Medical University.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases reported from Agra climbed to 104 on Sunday, with 89 of them being active cases.

"Out of the 582 samples collected yesterday, 12 tested positive. Three of them are admitted at District Hospital Agra, while nine others at Sarojini Naidu Medical College" Singh said.

With 452 positive COVID-19 cases reported from the state till now, the tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 8356 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)