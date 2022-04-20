12 leopard deaths reported in Sri Lanka this year

Colombo: Another leopard was found dead in Matale, in the central hills of Sri Lanka over the weekend, raising the total number of reported leopard deaths in the island nation to 12 this year, wildlife officials said on Monday.

According to the wildlife conservation department, out of the 12 deaths reported, 11 leopards have been killed after being trapped in snares, reports Xinhua news agency.

The latest death was reported on November 28 when a leopard was caught in a snare which caused severe damage to its internal organs.

Wildlife officers said the snare used was one to trap pigs and wild boar.

In recent months, the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC) has conducted many awareness programs on the use of snares and its impact on wildlife.

DWC Director General M.G.C. Sooriyabandara said his department has completed programs in the central hills of Nuwara Eliya to educate villagers in these areas.

He said it was illegal to use snares and if anyone was found guilty they would be punished.

The leopard is a protected species in Sri Lanka.



—IANS