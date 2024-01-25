12 killed in UP after tanker hits auto-rickshaw in dense fog

Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: On Thursday morning a tragic event unfolded as twelve lives were lost in an accident. It involved an auto rickshaw and a tanker that was traveling on the side of the road. The collision took place in fog on the Bareilly Farrukhabad Road, near Sugsugi village within the jurisdiction of the police station. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena provided this information.



The auto rickshaw, carrying passengers from Jalalabad was hit head on by the errant tanker leading to the loss of all twelve individuals onboard. Among them were women, elderly people and children who tragically lost their lives at the scene.



SP Ashok Kumar Meena and District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh are currently en route to evaluate the situation at the accident site. The identities of the victims are yet to be determined. Their bodies will undergo mortem examination.



This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of how reckless driving can pose dangers in adverse weather conditions. It also raises concerns about road safety measures in this region. Authorities will conduct an investigation, into the circumstances surrounding this collision with hopes of preventing tragedies in the future.