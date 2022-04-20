12 killed in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria

Abuja: At least 12 people were killed when Boko Haram fighters stormed a local community in Nigeria's Borno state, witnesses said on Wednesday. Warsala, an agrarian community located along a highway connecting Borno and its neighbouring Yobe state, came under heavy attack late on Tuesday in which houses and vehicles were burned, Xinhua cited Bulama Mohammed, a local chief, as saying. Many people sustained injuries after the Boko Haram fighters raided the community, said a witness identified as Yusuf Marwa. The community is located about 110 km from Maiduguri, capital of Borno state and known headquarters of Boko Haram. Police confirmed the attack but declined to give an official figure of casualties. Boko Haram means "non-Islamic education is a sin". Attacks carried out by the Boko Haram group have increased since early June, especially in Borno state of Nigeria. Nearly 1,000 people have been killed in the recent attacks as Boko Haram continues targeting civilians to cause panic and mount pressure on the government. IANS