    12 kg heroin, smuggled from Pak through drone, seized in Punjab

    Pankaj Sharma
    October23/ 2023
    Heroin seized in Punjab

    Chandigarh: In a major seizure, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police has busted a cross-border smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug trafficker and confiscation of 12 kg heroin, smuggled from Pakistan through drone, from his possession, Director General of Police Guarav Yadav said on Monday.

    He said the accused had direct links with notorious drug smuggler Ranjeet Singh, alias Cheeta, who was arrested in connection in May 2020 for 532 kg heroin haul.

    Singh’s brother Sarwan Singh, alias Bhola, is operating from the US, Yadav added.

    —IANS

