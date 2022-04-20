12 Injured As Truck Hits Bus In UP

Fatehpur: Twelve passengers of an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus was injured when it was hit by a truck on Sunday in this district, police said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 am at Pilkhani Morh and both the vehicles fell on the roadside, SHO of Kalyanpur police station Anoop Singh said.

"In this accident, 12 passengers of the bus were injured. All of them have been admitted to a government hospital," the police officer said, adding the truck driver and his assistant fled from the spot after the accident.

The bus and the truck has been impounded, police. —PTI