12 IAS Officials Transferred In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttarakhand, the departments of 16 officers, including 12 IAS officers, were changed.

Additional Chief Secretary Ranbir Singh, who held the charge of a number of departments including higher education, social welfare and infrastructure development, has been given additional charge of the forest and environment department, officials said. Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash has been given the additional charge of civil aviation in addition to his current charge of health and family welfare and the PWD departments.

The charge of secretariat administration has been taken away from Principal Secretary Anand Bardhan who continues to hold the charge of irrigation, mining, food and civil supplies and home departments, they said.

School education secretary Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh has been given additional charge of sports and youth welfare.

CEO Tourism Development Council Amit Singh Negi has been made secretary planning. He will continue to hold the charge of other departments currently under him.

Harbans Singh Chugh has been given the charge of secretariat administration in addition to the ones he holds currently.

Additional Secretary Ashish Kumar Shrivastava has been discharged of his responsibilities as additional secretary agriculture and dairy development.

The charge of excise department has been taken away from Additional Secretary Yugal Kishore Pant and additional secretary V Shanmugam has been made excise commissioner. Vimmi Sachdeva has been appointed as Director sports and additional secretary home, they said. PTI