12 IAS Officers Shifted In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred 12 Indian Administrative Services(IAS) officers, besides giving new postings to seven officers who were on waiting.

Official sources said here that P V Janogan, who was on waiting had been made principal Secretary public enterprises, while principal Secretary external aided projects Dimple Verma has been shifted in the same capacity to youth welfare department with additional charge of sports.

Pandhari Yadav , who was on waiting has been made Secretary external aided projects while another officer K Ram Mohan Rao,who was also on waiting has been made Secretary backward welfare.

Alka Tandon Bhavnagar, on waiting, has been made Secretary Gopan , Sianthal Pandian C , on waiting, has been made MD UP State Power Generation and Distribution Corporations and Amrita Soni, on waiting has been made special secretary power .

Special secretary power Subhra Saxena has been made vice chairman of Agra Development Authority replacing Radheshyam Mishra who goes as special secretary Revenue Department in place of Kinjal Singh who has been made vice chairman Kanpur Development Authority.

Kanchan Verma who was in on waiting has been made vice chairman of Ghaziabad Development Authority while additional commissioner NCR Rakesh Prakash has been made additional commissioner Vindhyachal division in Mirzapur. UNI