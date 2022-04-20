    Menu
    12 districts, 293 villages affected due to floods in UP

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: A total of 12 districts and 293 villages have been affected by the floods in Uttar Pradesh, according to the state government.

    "12 districts and 293 villages are affected due to floods in Barabanki, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Azamgarh, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Khiri, Siddharthanagar and Balrampur districts," said Uttar Pradesh government.

    As many as four rivers in the state are above the danger level, state government added.

    A total of 16 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

    —ANI

