12 days on, fuel prices remain unchanged

New Delhi: Fuel prices in the country have remained steady for close to two weeks now even though the global oil market remained volatile with regular variations in prices.

Accordingly, petrol continued to be priced at Rs 91.17 a litre and diesel Rs 81.47 a litre in the national capital on Thursday. Fuel prices have not been revised for 12 days now.

Across the country as well the petrol and diesel price remained unchanged. But the pause has not helped in bringing down fuel prices that have crossed Rs 100 per litre (petrol) in several parts of the country.

Since the beginning of February crude has gained more than $7 per barrel that pushed OMCs to increase fuel prices on 14 occasions raising the prices by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol and by Rs 4.34 a litre for diesel in Delhi. Crude is now sitting at around $ 68.5 barrel.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.

