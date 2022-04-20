12 Candidates To Be Elected Unopposed To UP Legislative Council

Lucknow: Ten members of the BJP and two of the Samajwadi Party are all set to be elected unopposed to the UP Legislative Council after the nomination papers of the 13th candidate - an independent - were rejected during scrutiny on Tuesday. Mahesh Chandra Sharma, an independent, had filed his nomination papers on Monday but without even a single proposer. His papers were expectedly rejected during scrutiny.

The formal announcement of the results is expected on Thursday.

The 10 BJP members who are set to be elected are state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, former bureaucrat Arvind Sharma, Laxman Prasad Acharya, Salil Bishnoi, Govind Shukla, Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Ashwini Tyagi, Dharamvir Prajapati and Surendra Chaudhary. The two Samajwadi Party candidates who will be elected unopposed are Ahmad Hasan and Rajendra Chaudhary. —IANS