12 IEDs that were concealed by Maoists and found on the C'garh-J'khand border

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a joint operation, the Central Reserve Police Force and the police found 12 IEDs that the Maoists had stashed in Burha Pahad's forests.

Operation Octopus, the ongoing anti-Maoist operation in Burha Pahad along the borders of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, now counts this victory for the CRPF.

According to the CRPF, the devices were found in a combined operation on Thursday between its Cobra Battalion and the Chhattisgarh police, based on information from the Balrampur police.

Previously a Maoist stronghold, Burha Pahad is now under security forces' control.

Sources claim that all of the retrieved IEDs were instantly defused. The forests are the scene of more searching.

On November 19, roughly 120 IEDs were found there earlier.

During Operation Octopus to liberate Burha Pahad from the Maoists, the Maoists withdrew once the CRPF battalion established its temporary camp in the region. While conducting search operations in the extensive forest, CRPF soldiers have been finding explosive stuff.

