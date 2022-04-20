11Th Indo- Nepal Joint Battalion Level Training: Exercise Surya Kiran– XI Commences

Pithoragarh: An Indo - Nepal Joint Military Training, Exercise Surya Kiran - XI for a period 14 days is commencing today. The period of the Exercise is from 07 March 2017 to 20 March 2017 at Pithoragarh. Nepal Army is being represented by the officers and troops of the elite DURGA BAKSH Battalion while the EKTA SHAKTI Battalion of The Punjab Regiment is participating on behalf of the Indian Army.







Surya Kiran - XI is the eleventh such battalion level exercise between the two countries aimed at training troops in counter insurgency operations in mountainous terrain also incorporates issues related to humanitarian assistance and disaster management (HADR). The Joint Battalion Level Exercise will enhance defence co-operation and military relations between the two countries. It is an ideal platform for the contingents of both countries to share their experiences and gain mutually during the joint training.

The training by the Armies of both the countries will go a long way in improving bilateral relations and also will be major step towards further strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries.























