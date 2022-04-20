11th Indo-Nepal Joint Battalion Level Training

Exercise Surya Kiran –XI Validation Exercise



Pithoragarh / Lucknow: An Indo-Nepal Battalion Level Joint Military Exercise is being organized in Pithoragarh from 07 to 20 March 2017. The exercise is being conducted under the aegis of Panchshul Brigade, Surya Command. The joint training aims at increasing the interoperability between the both Armies in the fields of Counter Insurgency Operations in mountainous terrain.

As part of the training, a 48 hours outdoor validation exercise is being conducted from 17-19 March 2017 to cover various aspects of conduct of Counter Insurgency operations in mountainous terrain. Various drills such as establishment of a Company Operating Base and its Security, Routine in a Company Operating Base, Road Opening, Mobile Vehicle Check Post, Convoy Protection and Quick Reaction Team has also been practiced. Both the Armies also carried out Cordon and Search Operations in the mock village where helicopters were employed for movement of troops. The specialists troops of both the contingents also carried out house clearing, room intervention and hostage rescue under simulated conditions, utilising helicopters for insertion. The closing ceremony will be organized on 20 th Mar 2017.

The validation exercise is being witnessed by Maj Gen Deepak Prasad Bharti, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Far Western Division and Brig Gen Padam Bahadur Angbo of Nepalese Army and Lt Gen Lalit Kumar Pandey, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Uttar Bharat (UB) Area along with Brig Rakesh Kumar Manocha,SM, Commander, Pancshul Brigade of Indian Army.

The dignitaries of Nepalese Army were full of praise for professional conduct of the exercise. The expertise of the Indian Army was appreciated by the visitors and senior officers of both the Armies & expressed their satisfaction at the level of jointmanship achieved. The joint exercise has a far reaching impact on the military ties between both Armies as well the relations between India and Nepal.