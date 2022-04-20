116 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Lucknow

Lucknow: Six people including two women were arrested and 116 litres of illicit liquor seized from different locations under a drive carried out by the police force of separate police stations in the state capital, police sources said here on Wednesday.

Sources said that a drive was initiated against the liquor mafia in several police station areas on Tuesday night.

As part of the crackdown, 15 litres of illegal alcohol was recovered from the Para police outpost area and Rajnish aka Akki, resident of Bhatu colony was arrested in this connection.

Meanwhile, 43 litres of spurious liquor was impounded in the PGI police station area while Sonu, a resident of Gram Ishwarikheda was arrested in this connection.

In the Mall police station area, 10 litres of illicit liquor was recovered while Vinod Kumar Rawat aka Tunne, resident of Peernagar was arrested in connection with the case. According to the sources, 8 litres of alcohol was recovered in the Itaunja police station area and Ajay Kumar Rawat, resident of Dariyapur village was arrested in this connection. Police arrested Vidyawati, wife of Sundar Lal, a resident of Belahni Majra Gaura from the Mohanlalganj police station area and recovered 10 litres of illicit liquor and equipments needed for making alcohol. In a separate drive, Guddi, resident of Gram Dhakwa was arrested from the Malihabad police station area and 30 litres of illicit liquor and equipments used for making the same seized by the police. UNI