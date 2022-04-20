115 active corona cases in Agra, 60 deaths so far

Agra: As many as 115 active coronavirus cases still remain in Agra district, which has recorded 60 deaths of corona patients so far, officials said on Sunday.

Health officials however claim that a majority of these deaths were due to respiratory problems and co- morbidities.

The total corona cases in the district is 1,035 as of Sunday morning, with District Magistrate PN Singh saying that 860 patients have recovered so far.

The overall recovery rate is 83.82 per cent while the number of containment zones in the district are 67.

Neighbouring district of Mathura reported 13 new corona cases, and Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad 5 each.

The Agra district administration has now allowed a large number of private hospitals to treat Covid patients, after following protocols and procedures.

--IANS