112 roads including National Highway blocked due to rainfall in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): As many as 112 roads, including National Highway 305, were blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to rainfall on Sunday, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.



Besides this, 12 water supply schemes have also been disrupted. One fire incident has been reported in the past 24 hours, according to government data.

According to official data, an average of about seven individuals have been losing their lives daily in rain-linked occurrences within the hilly state since the monsoon's commencement on June 24.



Himachal Pradesh has been battered by heavy rainfall for the past several weeks and the state has suffered great loss of life as well as property in various rain-related incidents, such as landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, etc.



Meanwhile, a total of 397 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, out of which 143 people have lost their lives due to landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts. As per information, 370 people have been injured while 39 people are still missing, informed the government on Saturday.

