111 fresh cases of covid-19 in Taj city

Agra: The continuous surge in fresh cases of Covid-19 in the Agra region is causing alarm, as life is struggling to return to normalcy. The rail transport has resumed and preparations are going on to welcome tourists at the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort from September 21.

While Agra reported 111 fresh cases, Mathura reported 66, Firozabad 71, Mainpuri 42, Etah 9, Kasganj 17.

Two deaths have been reported from Mathura. In Agra, the death toll has gone up to 115

Agra's tally for coronavirus cases now stands at 4,153. So far 3,223 have recovered and the number of active cases is 815.

Family members of several patients and victims have been complaining about lack of oxygen supply in hospitals. Though the district administration continues to say that the situation was within control, the Taj city seems to be struggling with a shortage of oxygen supplies in hospitals.

The Agra branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) secretary Dr. Sanjay Chaturvedi said, "For the last few days this shortage problem has been there. We called a meeting of suppliers to understand the bottlenecks and sort out issues. We asked the suppliers Radhika of Aligarh and Universal of Mathura to maintain the supply for at least the next few days and stop industrial supply for some days till the situation improves. A new plant, Sambahavi, is coming up at Amal Kheda. The IMA is keeping a record of the total supply and availability of oxygen in Agra. We have also convinced suppliers to follow the government rate tariff."

The IMA has counselled private nursing homes to use oxygen concentrate. According to an estimate by the private doctors, against a demand of 1,100 cylinders of oxygen daily, the supply had gone down to below 500.

Meanwhile, the Agra Civil Court premises have been sealed for two days after a dozen staffers tested positive. Two doctors of the S. N.Medical College too were found positive and have been isolated. So far 1,52,087 samples have been tested. —IANS