1,100 timber bridges in Assam will be replaced with concrete ones

Guwahati (The Hawk): The state administration has agreed to rebuild the roads in the Dima Hasao area that were destroyed during the severe monsoon floods earlier this year in addition to building new concrete bridges.

Nearly Rs 3,800 crore has been set aside for this.

The official continued, "The Central government has given its clearance to both of these initiatives."

At the meeting on Thursday, Sarma also disclosed that the Public Works (Roads) Department is carrying out a number of significant projects across the state in collaboration with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

These were the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge, valued at Rs 2,608 crore, and the Palasbari-Suwalkuchi Bridge, valued at Rs 3,197 crore.

The state administration has already set a timetable of March 2026 for finishing all key road projects in the state, according to the chief minister.

(Inputs from Agencies)