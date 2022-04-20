11-yr-old Girl Raped By Two, Including Uncle

Amethi: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two people, including her uncle, in a village under Musafirkhana Kotwali police station area, police said on Tuesday. The girl was returning from tuition on Friday afternoon when she was allegedly raped near her village, said Amethi Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh.

Both the accused, including the victim's uncle, have been arrested and further action is being taken, he added. The family also alleged that they were being threatened by the accused leading to delay of three days in lodging the FIR which was filed on Monday evening, the SP said.

—PTI