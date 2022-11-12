11 villages in the Tiruvallur district of TN are on red alert

Chennai (The Hawk): After water was discharged from Red Hills lake, the Tiruvallur district administration issued a red alert for 11 villages.

As the catchment area continued to experience heavy rainfall, 500 cusecs of water were released.

After the meteorological service predicted additional rain in the upcoming days, district collector Alby George stated in a statement that 500 cusecs of water were discharged from Red Hill Lake.

Residents of low-lying areas, such as Thandal, Naravarikuppam, Kazhani, Grandline, Vadakarai, Puzhal, Vadperumbukkam, Mathur, Vasapur, Manali, and Sadayankuppam, according to the Collector.

It should be mentioned that the lake at Chembarambakam released 569 cusecs of extra water. The Poondi and Cholavaram reservoirs are being monitored by the state authorities as a result of the catchment areas being pounded by severe rains.

