11 US soldiers, 1 civilian test Covid-19 positive in S.Korea

Seoul: Eleven more American soldiers and a civilian in South Korea have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday. It said in a statement that 12 USFK-affiliated individuals were infected after arriving in South Korea between October 29 and November 12, reports Xinhua news agency. Seven service members arrived at Osan Air Base on US government-chartered flight on October 29 and November 2, 3, 8, 11 and 12. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul. Four service members and one civilian contractor arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on November 6, 8, 9, 10 and 12. The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek. The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 337, according to Yonhap news agency. On Monday, South Korea reported 223 more new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 28,769. The daily caseload stayed above 200 for three straight days, growing in triple digits for nine days running. "Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 per cent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with Covid-19," the USFK said.

—IANS