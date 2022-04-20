11 Murders In 24 Hours Rock UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh witnessed 11 murders in the past 24 hours, which has raised questions on law and order situation in the state.

As per the information received from the Director General of Police office here on Saturday, Paras Mishra and other accomplices attacked one Yogendra Singh alias Jugali Singh (55) and his son Raj Singh, resident of Vishanpur Bigahi under Ekauna area of Deoria district, with knife over old rivalry late on Friday evening. Both were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Police has arrested both Paras and Kuber and also recovered the weapon used in crime.

In Faizabad, Mohammad Arshad (40) received head injuries, when he tried to intervene between Mateen and Afaaq, who were fighting with each other in Paigamber Nagar on Friday evening. Arshad was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police has arrested Sahibe Alam, Lallu and Riyaj.

In Bareilly, Syam Bihari and Ramcharan attacked one Lalaram (45), resident of Girdharipur under Ijjatnagar area, with batons and beat him to death. Police has arrested the accused and sent them to jail.

In Bijnor. Shailesh and his friends attacked one Sachin (20), resident of Bahadurpurjat village of Madavar area, with heavy weapon which killed him on the spot. Police has arrested two accused and sent them to jail.

Reports from Gorakhpur said that in Sahajanva area some people strangulated Manjeet Singh (20) early on Saturday morning. Police has registered complaint against three people in connection with the murder.

Ajay Verma (34) was shot dead in Kalyanpur area of Kanpur district late on Friday night over old rivalry. Apart from this Ms Tarawati (55) was beaten to death in Ghatmpur area and Mayank (20) was killed by Vishal and other accomplices in Nawabganj area. Police has registered the case in all three incidents and probes were on though it was claimed that incidents were not connected with Holi festival.

In Baghpat, some bike-borne criminals shot at Mintu and Arun, sons of Gulab Harijan in Binauli area on Friday evening. Mintu died on the spot while Arun was rushed to the hospital. Police have initiated the investigations.

In Varanasi, Manoj Yadav (35), resident of Rajmandir, was shot dead at Panchganga ghat. Police have registered the case and further probe was on. UNI