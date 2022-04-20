11 more COVID deaths, 2,043 new cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Telangana while 2,043 tested positive for the virus, officials said on Friday.

The fresh fatalities took the cumulative death toll to 1,016 while the case tally mounted to 1,67,046.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.60 per cent against the national average of 1.62 per cent. About 54 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities.

According to a media bulletin issued by the director of public health and family welfare, 70 per cent of 1,67,046 cases reported so far in the state were asymptomatic.

As many as 65.23 per cent of those tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years while 21.82 were above 51 years of age. The positive cases include 12.95 per cent who were below 20 years.

Officials said 64.83 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.17 per cent were female.

During the last 24 hours ending Thursday 8 p.m., Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 314 new cases. Its neighbouring districts Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri reported a daily jump of 174 and 144 cases respectively. Sangareddy, another district bordering the state capital, recorded 71 cases.

Outside Hyderabad and its surrounding districts, Nalgonda topped the list with 131 cases followed by Siddipet (121), Karimnagar (114), Warangal Urban (108) and Khammam (84).

The state also saw 1,802 people recovering from the virus during the same period. With this the total number of recoveries has gone up to 1,35,357.

The state's recovery rate has further improved to 81.02 per cent against the national average of 78.84 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 30,637 including 24,081 in home/institutional isolation.

The authorities conducted 50,634 tests during the last 24 hours. With this the number of samples tested so far mounted to 23,79,950.

A total of 17 government-run laboratories, 43 private laboratories and 1076 rapid antigen test centres conducted 50,634 tests. These include 22,279 primary and 6,076 secondary contacts.

The state health authorities said samples tested per million population improved further to 64,104. This is much higher than the daily testing target of 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Out of 20,396 beds under government, 17,932 beds are vacant including 1,512 ICU beds.

The number of private hospitals treating COVID patients dropped to 219 as the government removed six hospitals from the list. These hospitals have a total of 10,941 beds, out of which 6,813 are vacant.

