11 killed in iron-mine flooding in north China's Shanxi province, rescue efforts underway

Taiyuan: In a horrifying incident, at least 11 people were found dead in iron-mine flooding in north China's Shanxi province on Wednesday.

The flooding incident took place last Thursday and rescue efforts are still underway, local authorities said, reported Xinhua.

It was previously reported that a total of 13 people were trapped in the accident. Drainage has been completed where the workers were trapped, with 11 workers found dead.

Further rescue work is underway to search for the two others in over 3-meter-deep mud and gravel.

A well of the iron mine in Daixian County flooded at around 12:49 pm on Thursday, according to the county's information office.

In the process of removing the miners' bodies, rescuers found a large number of fuses, detonators and explosives set in the tunnel. Explosive-disposal experts were sent to guide the rescue work, reported Xinhua.

Continuous rainfall that began early Wednesday morning in the area has added to the difficulty of the rescue work.

A preliminary investigation into the cause of the flooding has been initiated, the local rescue headquarters said. (ANI)