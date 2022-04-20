11 Indians rescued from Yemen in Pak; Sharif offers spl plane

Karachi: A Pakistani navy ship carrying 11 Indians along with Pakistanis from strife-torn Yemen arrived here today, following which Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif offered a special plane to carry them home. A team of Indian High Commission was at the port to meet the evacuees, who along with 171 others reached here, sources said, adding the mission will extend all possible help to its nationals. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif offered a special plane to carry the evacuees to India, which has thanked him for his "gesture". His offer has been conveyed by the mission to Delhi, which will take a call whether to accept it. "Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif offers Indian High Commission Islamabad a special aircraft to take 11 Indians (evacuated from Yemen) from Pakistan to India," the Pakistan High Commissioner to India said in New Delhi. However, the Indian High Commission has already made arrangements for their return to India tomorrow from here. According to Pakistan Foreign Office last week, 11 Indians along with 171 others were evacuated by the PNS Aslat from Yemen's southeastern city of Mokallah, which is now almost entirely under control of al-Qaeda militants. Indian authorities had also evacuated Pakistani nationals from the Yemeni port of Al Hodeidah last week PTI