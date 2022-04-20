11 Held For Hindi Paper Leak; UPSSSC Tubewell Operator Exam Postponed

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has busted a racket involved in leaking the paper of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) tubewell operator exam with the arrest of 11 people.

The UPSSSC examination, scheduled to be held across the state on Sunday (today), was postponed after Hindi question paper was leaked on social media.

UPSSSC has said that the fresh dates of the examination will be announced soon. Around 2 lakh candidates have applied for around 500 tubewell operators' posts.

The STF arrested the accused from Meerut and mobile phones, documents and Rs 15 lakh in cash have been seized from them. STF officials said the arrested included five applicants. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the gang was charging Rs 6 to Rs 7 lakhs from the aspirants. The gang members said that the question paper was leaked a day before the exams. The arrested gang members have been identified as Primary school teacher Sachin Kumar of Meerut, Shubham Kumar of Hapur, Parmeet Singh of Meerut, Lokesh Kumar of Saharanpur, Surendra Singh of Amroha, Pradeep Kumar of Amroha, Kapil of Meerut, Deepak Singh of Amorha, Ankit Pal of Meerut Sumeet Sharma of Hapur and Gaurav Kumar of Hapur. UNI