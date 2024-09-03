    Menu
    States & UTs

    11-ft-long King Cobra rescued from Odisha's Mayurbhanj

    author-img
    The Hawk
    September3/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The massive snake, weighing 6.7 kgs, was later released into the Dukra wildlife range after a thorough examination by a local veterinarian.

    11-foot long King Cobra snake rescued from Odisha's Mayurbhanj

    Mayurbhanj (Odisha): An 11-foot-long King Cobra was rescued from a house at Bangra village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. Later the forest officials released it into the Dukra wildlife range in the district Tuesday morning.
    According to the officials the snake weighed 6.7 kgs.
    "Yesterday at around 6.30 pm we were informed that a King Cobra had stayed in a house at Bangra village. On being informed, we immediately sent out a team along with some experienced snake rescuers to the village," Srikanta Mohanty, Range officer, Pithabata Range, Baripada forest division told ANI.
    "The snake was 11 ft long and weighed 6.7 kgs. After examination by a local veterinarian, the snake was released into its natural habitat this morning. The snake had entered the house while chasing a monitor lizard as per the man whose house the snake had entered," he added. 

    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :King Cobra wildlife rescue Mayurbhanj Odisha snake rescue news forest officials Dukra range King Cobra Odisha
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in