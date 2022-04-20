11 Feared Drowned As Boat Capsizes In UP

Gonda: At least 11 people were feared drowned when a boat capsized after hitting a bridge, while crossing the Ghaghra river in the Umribegum Ganj area of Tarabganj tehsil in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Police here said that 25 people were on the boat, out of whom 14 were safely rescued. Two out of the 14, were admitted to the hospital in a critical condition, out of whom one died. Divers are searching for the other people. According to the police, some local people from the Eli Parsauli village were going towards their farms by crossing the Ghaghra river on a boat.

Meanwhile, the boat suddenly rammed into a bridge and capsized after losing control. All the farmers who were aboard the boat fell into the river. Fourteen out of the 25 people were safely rescued by the local people with help from the police. UNI



