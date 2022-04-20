11 Dead In Pittsburgh Shooting

New York: Following a deadly shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, in the US state of Pennsylvania, 11 people were killed while six others injured, including four police officers, authorities said. The suspect has been taken into custody.

According to the city's public safety director Wendell Hissrich, the suspect was at a hospital in a stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Bob Jones, special FBI agent said that the shooter attacked with an assault rifle and three handguns inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood, a report in the Al-Jazeera stated. Jones further added that he was leaving when he met an officer. Bowers had earlier posted on the social media, "Jewish refugee organisation, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I'm going in." Bowers had also recently posted a photo of three semi-automatic handguns which was titled, 'my glock family,' in an apparent reference to the firearms manufacturer.

US President Donald Trump later told the media, "It is a terrible, terrible thing that is going on with hate in our country as well as over the world. Something has to be done. When people do this, they should get the death penalty."

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf termed the shooting an "absolute tragedy". Saturday's shooting incident is the latest in the series of deaths related to firearms in the United States which is a growing concern in the country. UNI