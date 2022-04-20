11 Cops Convicted In Encounter Case After 35 Years

Mathura: The district court in Mathura, on Tuesday, delivered a verdict on an incident of 1985, convicting 11 police personnel for an encounter in which Raja Mansingh was killed in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Raja Mansingh was killed in a police encounter in Bharatpur, thirty-five years ago.

A day before the encounter, he had banged his jeep into stationary helicopter of then Rajasthan chief minister.

The Supreme Court had transferred the case to Mathura from Rajasthan. The quantum of punishment for the convicted police personnel will be announced on Wednesday. —IANS