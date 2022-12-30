11 NIA charge sheets in the Nizamabad PFI case

New Delhi (The Hawk): In August, the National Investigation Agency filed a charge sheet against eleven individuals apprehended in the Nizamabad terror case. The case involves the Popular Front of India's alleged organisation of terror training camps and recruiting of individuals for alleged terrorist acts (PFI).

The case was initially recorded as FIR No.- 141/2022 on July 4 at PS VI Town, District- Nizamabad, Telangana, and was subsequently re-registered by NIA on August 26.

The NIA stated that investigations found that the accused were radicalising naïve Muslim youngsters and recruiting them into the PFI through speeches full with hatred and venom against the Indian government and other organisations and individuals.

"Once recruited into the PFI, the youth were sent to training camps organised by the PFI under the guise of Yoga Classes and Physical Education (PE) Beginners Course (BC), where they were trained in the use of everyday objects (knives, sickles, and iron rods) to kill a person by attacking vulnerable body parts, such as the throat, stomach, and head, and for the commission of terror acts," the NIA claimed.

The accused are charged under Sections 120B, 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 17, 18, 18A, and 18B of the UA(P) Act.

Abdul Khader, Abdul Ahad, Shaik Iliyas Ahmed, Abdul Saleem, Shaik Shadullah, Feroz Khan, Mohammad Osman, Syed Yahiya Sameer, Shaik Imran, Mohd Abdul Mubeen, and Mohammad Irfan were detained along with other PFI activists. Investigations into the case are continuing.

