11 (Or 18?) More Deaths, 528 Fresh Infections Detected In U'khand

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 72,160 on Tuesday as 528 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 65,703 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,631. The state's toll rose to 1,180 as eleven succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 646. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 173. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally come down to 91.05 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 192 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar, Pithoragarh, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Almora and Chamoli followed with 83, 69, 49, 37, 24, 20 and 20 cases respectively. That apart, 11 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 7 Bageshwar, 6 Tehri Garhwal and 5 each in Champawat and Rudraprayag.

