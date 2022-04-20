10th std board exams postponed in TN, Puducherry

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced postponement of tenth standard board exams to April 15 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Announcing this in the state Assembly, Palaniswami said as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread fo Coronavirus the tenth standard exams scheduled to begin on March 27 has been postponed to April 15.

He said a total about 9.45 lakh students would appear for the tenth standard exams in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Board of Examinations, Tamil Nadu conducts the tenth standard exams for Puducherry.

