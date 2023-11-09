10th Kalinga Literary Festival to be held from February 9 in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India]: The 10th edition of the festival">Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) with the theme 'Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century', will be kick-started from February 9 in Bhubaneswar.

Over 300 esteemed speakers, including poets, musicians, artists, and performers are all set to grace the festival, which will take place till February 11.

With sessions ranging from democracy to digital revolutions, and from cultural nationalism to climate justice, "the festival promises to be a kaleidoscope of thought-provoking dialogue," read a statement.

It will also celebrate the intricate relationships between literature and liberty, the ethos of a republic, the kaleidoscope of cultural diversity, and the pillars of social equity.

Esteemed literary figures such as Bibek Debroy, Amish Tripathi, Sitakanta Mohapatra, Pratibha Ray, Ramakanta Rath, Paramita Satapathy, Arundhathi Subramaniam, Uday Prakash, K.R Meera, Yatindra Mishra, Hindol Sengupta, Milee Ashwarya and Milee Ashwarya are expected to attend the tenth edition of festival">Kalinga Literary Festival.

Over 30 new literary works and scholarly monographs will also be unveiled during the festival.

In a celebration of heritage and the environment, delegates and speakers will have the unique chance to thread through the annals of time on the Mystic Walk or to lend a hand towards greening our future through collaborative plantations. These experiences, together with the Mystic Mic, will allow festivalgoers to engage with the narrative soul of Bhubaneswar and partake in the lyrical dialogue between nature and culture.



Sharing more details about the festival, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, the founder director of KLF said, "Within the heart of the 10th Edition of the festival">Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), we engage with 'Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century,' a theme that is particularly poignant as India emerges as a pivotal global power."

Parida added, "We are profoundly honoured to welcome a galaxy of renowned scholars, authors and writers. The theme underscores the relevance of India's rich historical narratives in shaping a contemporary society that stands on the cusp of global leadership, driven by the ethos of its ancient wisdom and philosophical depth."

"As India ascends in its role as a global beacon, the legends of our ancient past offer more than just stories; they present a compass for ethical leadership, inclusive progress, and innovative thought. Our festival's theme invites us to delve into these lived experiences that resonate with today's challenges and triumphs, crafting a future informed by the lessons of the past," Parida said.

—ANI