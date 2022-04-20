10th Global Agriculture Leadership Awards declared

New Delhi: The much awaited 10th Global Agriculture Leadership Awards 2017 have been declared in International categories. Ambassador Kenneth Quinn, President, World Food Prize Foundation has been selected for the International Leadership Award, while Dr. Ibrahim Mayaki, chief of African Union agency, NEPAD and former Prime Minister of Niger is selected for African Development Award. Releasing the list, Dr. MJ Khan, chairman, Indian Council of Food and Agriculture said that these two are possibly the most deserving names on the globe for these categories of awards. Ambassador Quinn is the most admired name in the global agriculture community, who single handedly has raised the status of World Food Prizes equal to Noble Prizes and the World Food Summit and Normal Borlaug Global Dialogue that the Ambassador organizes are the most important global events in the world. It may be noted that these Awards were instituted by the lone Noble Laureate in Agriculture, Dr. Norman Borlaug, who along with prof. MS Swaminathan are known to have brought about the Green Revolution in the India, saving millions of lives of starvation during late sixties and subsequent periods. Amb. Kenneth Quinn besides having served as the US Ambassador to various Latin American countries also played key role in trade and policy and global food security.

Dr. Ibrahim Mayaki, as the prime minister of Niger launched many schemes with far reaching implications towards agriculture growth and food security of the nation. He introduced economic reforms and innovative legislative measures that brought out a sizeable Niger population out of poverty. Currently as the chief of African Union agency, NEPAD (New Partnership for Africa Development), Dr. Mayaki is playing critical role in mobilizing global resources and partnerships towards the development of Africa and making it food secure continent. The Global Leadership Award 2017 is conferred upon Dr. Mayaki in recognition of his visionary leadership, deep commitment and inspiring efforts in promoting understanding on issues concerning farmers, food and nutrition security and climate change towards setting policy and growth agenda and furthering the cause of agriculture globally, which positively touched the lives and livelihoods of millions of people.

Agriculture Leadership Awards were instituted in 2008 under the chairmanship of Prof. MS Swaminathan, Pioneer of India's Green Revolution to recognise the leadership roles played by individuals and institutions, which are positively impacting the lives of millions of farmers and rural masses around the world. The Awards are presented annually in the areas of Policy, Research, Farming, Industry, Environment, Innovations, Livelihood, Entrepreneurship, CSR, Development and State, Regional and Global Leaderships. The Awards will be presented on Sept 5, 2017 in New Delhi during the 10th Agriculture Leadership Summit.