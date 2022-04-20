10th, 12th classes to resume in MP from Dec 18

Bhopal: Regular classes are not being held in schools across Madhya Pradesh owing to coronavirus infection but in view of the upcoming Board exams for students of classes 10th and 12th, it has been decided to resume classes in the state from December 18.

Minister of State for School Education (independent charge), Indersingh Parmar, has said all schools for students appearing for classes 10th and 12th would function regularly for the entire scheduled time from December 18 onwards. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the upcoming Board examinations. Based on the enrolment of students for classes 9th and 11th and the teaching rooms available, the principals of schools may take a decision to conduct regular classes at the local level.

Parmar has directed that certificates would be given to the schools which perform well as per Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's orders. On the basis of the schools' performances, necessary arrangement for certifying schools on the basis of gold, silver and bronze category.

Under 'Our Home, Our School', certificates would be given to teachers who teach well every week. 'Mega Parent Teachers Meet' at the state level would be organised for direct interaction with parents along with alumni of the schools. A draft would be prepared for the transfer and rationalisation policy of teachers based on their teaching performance.

The Education Minister has directed distribution of textbooks or workbooks to children of migrant workers on the government's education portal and on the basis of a survey conducted at the district level along with education and living arrangements for children of migrant workers in collaboration with social organisations and the district administration.

--IANS