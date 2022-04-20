107 Senior PCS Officers Transferred In UP Before LS Polls

Lucknow: With the announcement of Lok Sabha elections around a fortnight away, the Uttar Pradesh government has gone on a transfer spree, complying with the direction of the Election Commission.

The state government transferred 107 senior Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officials on early Sunday morning.

In a similar way, the state government had transferred 64 IAS officers on Saturday morning, changing District Magistrates of 22 crucial districts.

Official sources here on Sunday said the PCS officers transferred, include Additional Divisional Commissioners, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), City Magistrates and Sub-divisional Magistrates (SDM). Earlier, the EC had directed the state government to shift all the officers, who are in field duty at one place for the past three years. UNI