105-year-old woman fights Covid at home, survives

Bengaluru: The 105-year-old Kamalamma Linganagouda Hiregoudra has become the centre of attraction in Karnataka's Koppal district after her grandson reportedly cured her of Covid-19 with his Ayurvedic formulas.

Koppal is one of the backward districts of the state and has been a hotspot for coronavirus.

Hiregoudra's grandson Srinivas Hyati is an Ayurvedic doctor practising in the state.

As the elderly woman had a fever, she had undergone a corona test which came positive but she was reluctant to be hospitalised.

"It was a challenge to treat her at home. However, she had no other health issues and that was a great advantage for us to treat her like any other Covid-19 patient. She was not worried about the virus and cooperated for the treatment in home isolation," Hyati said.

Her family members said she had stopped taking food saying her life was about to end. "But we forced her to consume at least 'ganji' (porridge) and water along with the prescribed medicines that helped her to recover," a family member claimed.

After taking these home remedies for sometime when she underwent a corona test recently, the result was surprisingly negative, the family member said.

