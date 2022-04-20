105 Illegal Encroachments Identified, Four Buildings Sealed During Anti-Encroachment Drive

Dehradun: Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash has informed that in pursuance of orders of honorable court, the exercise of demolition, identification of illegal encroachments and illegal constructions on footpaths, lanes, roads and other places and sealing of illegal encroachments in Dehradun city by Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority, Municipal Corporation, Dehradun and district administration has been going on.

Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that all the illegal encroachments are being identified and are subsequently being removed as well. He said that instructions of the honorable court regarding the illegal encroachments are being fully complied. He said that in order to ensure that people do not face inconvenience during rains on account of the debris of the demolished buildings, boundary walls etc, the work to clear the debris is being speeded up.

Om Prakash said that after the getting encroachment free, the Dehradun city will be seen in a new form. The tourists, devotees and travellers coming to Dehradun will get a good message of a clean and a good city. He said that after the removal of the encroachments, the problem of the traffic jam at different places in the city would end. Every citizen will get the benefit of removal of illegal encroachment from the streets, drains and footpaths of the city. He said that in the task of removing encroachment, the administration is getting complete support from the residents.

Secretary MDDA P.C.Dumka said that under the anti-encroachment drive on Saturday, 105 illegal encroachments were identified and four buildings were sealed. Till date, a total of 4526 illegal encroachments have been demolished, 8087 illegal encroachments have been identified and 121 buildings have been sealed.