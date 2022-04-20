1,043 Fresh Infections In U'khand As Stubborn Surge In Corona Cases Continues, Record 15 Fatalities

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 33,016 on Monday as 1,043 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 22,077 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 10,374. The state's toll rose to 429 as fifteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 136. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,037. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has thus slightly gone up to 66.87 percent. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 385, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar, Nainital, Uttarkashi and Chamoli followed with no less horrifying 224, 214, 46, 37 and 36 respectively. That apart, 24 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 23 Pauri Garhwal, 20 Champawat, 19 Pithoragarh, 7 Almora, 5 Rudraprayag and 3 in Bageshwar.











