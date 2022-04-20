1,010 Ventilators In Govt Run Hospitals In UP: Minister

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday informed the state assembly that there are around 1010 ventilators in the government run hospitals including 18 medical colleges in the state and in this fiscal 131 more ventilators would be added in the list.

However, of these ventilators, 71 were not working and of these nine were being repaired while others have turned defunct.

State health minister Ashutosh Tandon, replying to a question in the state assembly, said that the government was making all out efforts to enhance the medical facilities. After the BJP government came to power in the state, 157 new ventilators were installed in the hospitals in the state.

He said that the highest number of ventilators are situated in King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow where of the toal 214 ventilators, 193 are in working state. Similarly in SGPGI, there are 188 ventilators and in Noida 101.

In 18 medical colleges, there are 391 ventilators of which 29 are not working.

The minister said that the oxygen supplied for the ventilators at the super specialty hospital are through piped line while in six old medical colleges piped oxygen supply is under process. UNI