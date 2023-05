Agra: Noted Gandhian and freedom fighter Chimman Lal Jain died early Saturday morning, at his house in Pathwari area of Agra. He was 101. For the last few years he had successfully led a campaign against alcohol and drug addiction. He took active part in the freedom struggle movement and was confined to jail several times. He opposed imposition of emergency and was jailed during 1975-77, Indira Gandhi's rule. He will be cremated at the Taj Ganj later on Saturday.