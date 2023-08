100% Of Funds Received Under Centrally Funded Schemes Should Be Spent On Development Works: Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting of centrally funded schemes and externally aided projects at the secretariat on Friday.

Chief Minister Dhami said, "100 per cent of the funds received from the central government under the centrally funded schemes run in the state should be spent on development works."

The Chief Minister directed that a monitoring cell should be formed at the government level for monitoring under the centrally funded schemes and regular monitoring of the work being done by the departments should be done after the department sends the proposal to the central government and approves the proposal.

The Chief Minister further said, "If any department is facing any problem for the successful implementation of the schemes under centrally sponsored schemes, then the Chief Minister's office should be informed about the problem immediately. To solve the problem, a solution will be found by holding a meeting with the concerned officials."

The Chief Minister also gave instructions to ensure that the file does not unnecessarily remain pending in the government after the funds have been sanctioned by the Central Government under various development schemes. Departmental secretaries should release the sanctioned amount from their level, he said.

The Chief Minister instructed that the works related to infrastructure development should be expedited. "After the approval of the departmental minister for the selection of working institutions, the selection process should be started without delay, so that there is no delay in the implementation of the schemes," the CM said. —ANI