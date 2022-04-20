100% drop in violations since ceasefire pact resumed: J&KDGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said on Saturday that there has been a 100 per cent drop in the ceasefire violations since the ceasefire agreement was resumed by India and Pakistan last month and no fresh cases of infiltration have been reported.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of Under-19 T20 Zonal level cricket tournament at SK Cricket Stadium in Srinagar.

"Infiltration has been checked to a great level, our security grid is doing a good job all through the year," he said. "There has been a 100 percent drop in the cases of ceasefire violations along the borders after the resumption of ceasefire agreement."

He said Pakistan is using drones to send weapons into J&K. In 2020 weapons seized were double compared to the previous year. A total of 475 weapons were seized in 2020, including pistols, AK rifles, and M4 US rifles.

He said a large number of youth have shunned the path of violence and whatever little militant activity seen in Srinagar city and some other areas will also come down.

He said religious leaders, social leaders and people from the media have to put their heads together to see that the youth do not go on the path of violence and do not play with their lives.

"We have been able to bring back around three dozen boys who had joined militancy, they have come back and joined their families," he said.

Source: IANS